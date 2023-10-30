Open Menu

Balighur Rehman Grieved Over Asim Jamil's Demise

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 30, 2023 | 11:37 PM

Balighur Rehman grieved over Asim Jamil's demise

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the sudden death of Asim Jamil - son of renowned scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the sudden death of Asim Jamil - son of renowned scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil.

In a condolence message issued here on Sunday, he said it is a great tragedy for the family of the deceased, adding that he shared the grief of Maulana Tariq Jamil over the loss of a young son.

He prayed to the Almighty Allah to grant sustenance to Maulana Tariq Jamil and his family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

