Balighur Rehman, Kaira express concern over violation of constitution

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman and discussed different issues including political and economic situation of the country during a meeting at the Governor's House, here on Wednesday.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman and Qamar Zaman Kaira expressed concern that the persons serving in the constitutional positions belonging to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) have repeatedly violated the constitution and the law, and are continuing to do so.

The Governor Punjab said rule of law and supremacy of constitution is in the best interest of everyone, adding that the country is currently going through difficult economic condition.

He said all political parties need to be united on the economic situation of the country. He said that the government is working with hard work and dedication and there will be stability in the country's economy very soon.

Qamar Zaman Kaira said big decisions have to be taken to get the country out of economic situation and all political parties should be on the same page in the larger interest of the country.