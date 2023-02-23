UrduPoint.com

Balighur Rehman, Kaira Express Concern Over Violation Of Constitution

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 23, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Balighur Rehman, Kaira express concern over violation of constitution

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman and discussed different issues including political and economic situation of the country during a meeting at the Governor's House, here on Wednesday.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman and Qamar Zaman Kaira expressed concern that the persons serving in the constitutional positions belonging to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) have repeatedly violated the constitution and the law, and are continuing to do so.

The Governor Punjab said rule of law and supremacy of constitution is in the best interest of everyone, adding that the country is currently going through difficult economic condition.

He said all political parties need to be united on the economic situation of the country. He said that the government is working with hard work and dedication and there will be stability in the country's economy very soon.

Qamar Zaman Kaira said big decisions have to be taken to get the country out of economic situation and all political parties should be on the same page in the larger interest of the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Governor Punjab Qamar Zaman Kaira Same All Government Best

Recent Stories

Arab States to Act on Climate Change Related Human ..

Arab States to Act on Climate Change Related Human Rights Violations - Official

29 minutes ago
 Anderson regrabs top position for bowlers in ICC M ..

Anderson regrabs top position for bowlers in ICC Men's Test Player Rankings

29 minutes ago
 WHO using Syria sanctions pause to ship in health ..

WHO using Syria sanctions pause to ship in health supplies

30 minutes ago
 Imran 'plundered public money' while in power: Min ..

Imran 'plundered public money' while in power: Minister of State for Poverty All ..

30 minutes ago
 Markets stabilise ahead of Fed minutes

Markets stabilise ahead of Fed minutes

30 minutes ago
 Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial t ..

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial takes suo moto notice over dela ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.