Balighur Rehman meets Kamran Tesuri

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman met Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tesuri at the Governor's House Sindh in Karach.

Both the counterparts discussed issues of mutual interest besides steps on increasing cooperation between the two provinces, exchange of delegations in various fields, development of social sector, provision of opportunities for youth and other issues during the meeting, says a press release issued here on Monday.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman congratulated the Sindh Governor on assuming office and also invited him to visit Lahore.

The Governor Punjab said all the coalition parties under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif believe that a strong and stable Pakistan is the top priority.

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tesuri said Pakistan is facing challenges in every sector and unity is needed to steer the country out of crises.