Balighur Rehman Pays Tribute To Jameel Jalbi
Faizan Hashmi Published March 05, 2024 | 11:24 PM
Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rahman has said that Art, Humanities and Literature have profound impact on societies
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rahman has said that Art, Humanities and Literature have profound impact on societies.
Addressing a seminar on 'education and Literature' at a local hotel on Tuesday, he said, "Young generation is our future and we should inculcate the habit of book reading in them."
He said generally book reading is on the decline in the society but still there are people who love to read books. He further said that one should strive for continuous improvement in life.
He added that book reading broadens the vision of a person and develops positive traits in him. He said that many people are doing good work in the society, they should be encouraged so that the process of improvement in life continues.
He said today's programme is also held to appreciate the literary contribution of Jameel Jalbi.
The Governor Punjab said that Dr. Jameel Jalbi was a well-known intellectual, linguist, researcher, critic, columnist and educationist. He said that Dr. Jameel Jalbi rendered great services in the field of literature as a researcher, critic, writer and translator. He appreciated the efforts of senior journalist Wasif Nagi and other organizers in organizing the seminar for the promotion of knowledge and literature.
Dr. Khawar Jameel, Prof. Rehana Kausar, Zia-ul-Hasan Zia, Prof. Dr. Kamran, Prof. Uzma Zareen, Prof. Dr. Iram Rabab and others were present at the seminar.
