LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman warmly received President Dr Arif Alvi upon arrival at the Governor's House, here on Friday evening.

President Dr Arif Alvi is on a three-day visit to the provincial metropolis during which he will preside over different ceremonies besides visiting higher education institutions.

The President will also visit the residence of deceased journalist Sadaf Naeem who lost her life in line of duty after she was run over by a vehicle during Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) protest march near Lahore.