UrduPoint.com

Balighur Rehman Receives President Alvi At Governor's House

Umer Jamshaid Published November 11, 2022 | 08:40 PM

Balighur Rehman receives President Alvi at Governor's House

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman warmly received President Dr Arif Alvi upon arrival at the Governor's House, here on Friday evening

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman warmly received President Dr Arif Alvi upon arrival at the Governor's House, here on Friday evening.

President Dr Arif Alvi is on a three-day visit to the provincial metropolis during which he will preside over different ceremonies besides visiting higher education institutions.

The President will also visit the residence of deceased journalist Sadaf Naeem who lost her life in line of duty after she was run over by a vehicle during Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) protest march near Lahore.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest Governor Education Punjab Visit Vehicle March Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Governor Punjab chairs GCU convocation

Governor Punjab chairs GCU convocation

1 minute ago
 Sindh Governor visits markets

Sindh Governor visits markets

1 minute ago
 EU Foreign Ministers to Agree New Sanctions on Ira ..

EU Foreign Ministers to Agree New Sanctions on Iran on Monday - Official

1 minute ago
 EU's Von Der Leyen to Participate in G20 Summit in ..

EU's Von Der Leyen to Participate in G20 Summit in Bali - European Commission

1 minute ago
 "CUI 2022 Convocation, Lahore Campus"

"CUI 2022 Convocation, Lahore Campus"

16 minutes ago
 Lahore High Court issues notices on plea to halt P ..

Lahore High Court issues notices on plea to halt PTI long march

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.