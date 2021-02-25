Balkasar-Mianwali-Muzaffargarh road handed over to NHA: Asim Amin

Member Coordination National Highway Authority (NHA) Asim Amin on Thursday said that Balkasar-Mianwali-Muzaffargarh Road, after federalization has been given in the control of NHA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ):Member Coordination National Highway Authority (NHA) Asim Amin on Thursday said that Balkasar-Mianwali-Muzaffargarh Road, after federalization has been given in the control of NHA.

Addressing at E-Kachehri here, he said NHA now is planning and designing for its upgradation and dualization, said a press release.

As per directive of Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan on reaching out to the public through holding Khuli Kachehris by organizations under the government, he addressed the E-Kachehri through Facebook Page and answered the questions placed by the people all over the country.

Asim Amin said in order to provide immediate relief to the travelers' NHA is awarding contracts to make these road potholes free.

He said NHA is also working for dualization of 1264 KM long Indus Highway starting from Peshawar to Jamshoro and Hyderabad. Indus highway is being completed with the cooperation of Asian Development Bank, he added.

Asim Amin said dualization of Indus highway will be completed by 2027 it is worth to mention distance of Indus highway is 450 KM less as compared to GT Road (N-5) between Karachi and Peshawar.

He further said that the project of Shahdara Flyover near Lahore possessive great significance and NHA is working for early start of work on this project. The Flyover will greatly help to overcome traffic congestion there.

Asim Amin hoped that feasibility report of flyover will be completed by June this year and contract would be awarded by November 2021.

He further said, as per directive of the Prime Minister Office, complaints regarding overcharging and provision of sub-standard items at motorway service/rest areas are being attended promptly.

To this effect, NHA has formed special teams which raided on the spot and took action against the responsible, he added.

He appealed to the travelers to obtain receipt of shopping and compare the rates shown on receipt with the rates declared by the local administration also displayed there.

In case of overcharging complaints may be lodged at the phone numbers provided there. He assured that necessary immediate action will be taken against the defaulters.

Asim Amin further informed that total length of NHA network is about 13,000 KM and maintenance activities on its various segments continue round the year. Traffic volume on Rawalpindi-Lahore GT Road is increasing day by day and its maintenance stands among our priorities, he added.

He informed that Rs. 70-80 billion are required per annum for proper maintenance of NHA network. While available amounts tune to Rs. 30-35 billion per annum which are collected from toll tax.

Asim Amin said in such a state NHA has to determine priorities for maintenance of various sections of NHA network. He also requested to the travelers to avail facility of M-Tag to avoid long traffic queues at Toll plazas. To date about 30-40 percent people are availing M-Tag facility.

Giving answers to the questions, Asim Amin said, Karachi-Quetta Chaman highway (N-25) is an important link between Balochistan and Sindh provinces. He said NHA is undertaking all possible steps for its dualization.

Asim Amin he said NHA's is attaching importance to the upgradation of Thakot-Raikot section.

He informed that work on WAPDAs Dams projects were also located on this highway and that consultancy work of this project is underway.

Asim Amin said, PC-I for construction of Chitral-Shandur Road has been approved and this project is in tendering process. This important project would be started in next two to three months, he added.

Speaking about Soan Bridge project Rawalpindi, he said, work of shifting of utilities is being completed at a rapid pace. Completion of construction work for Soan Bridge project would be completed this year.

He further informed that designing and tendering work of Zhob- Kuchlak Highway (N-50) is completed and construction activities would be started in 4-6 weeks. Likewise Hakla-D.I Khan Motorway would be completed in next a few months.

Asim Amin said Sialkot-Kharain-Rawalpindi Motorway project is an important project. After designing steps are being taken to bring it in tendering process, he added.

He said that NHA is continuously conducting operations against encroachments established in its right of way.