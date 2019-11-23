Ballet Beyond Borders, Pakistani artists enthralls audience at Islamabad Art Fest

Artists of Ballet Beyond Borders, USA and Pakistani on Saturday evening enthralled audience in a joint performance titled 'Situation 19' here at Sir Syed Memorial Society on Saturday evening

The Ballet Beyond Borders was represented by artists and dancer of America, Brazil and Mexico. The performance was led by renowned artist Jamal Shah, President and chief curator of Islamabad Art Festival 2019.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Curator Islamabad Art Festival Jamal Shah said that the idea of international festival was produced with aim to bring all the artists together. He said that more than 230 artists was being participating in Islamabad Art Festival.

He said that we are lucky to have them here to establish links with them so we can continue a dialogue for years to come. He said that dialogue will be productive which encourages us to come closer and together.

He said the festival was being organized by the consortium of public and private educational institutions, art galleries and artist associations from across the country in collaboration with foreign embassies, with generous support from the corporate sector.

He thanked all the international artists on the occasion.

Brazilian Artist Juliya said that she is very glad to be here and the opportunity to meet this wonderful place. "It was so amazing as large number of people were came together from different countries" she said.

Another artist International artist Mishal said that "you Pakistani are living in the great country as you have great culture and make it meaningful". Earlier, artists of Iran, USA also performed at Highland Resort and got big applause from the audience.

On Sunday a workshop titled Freeing Your Inner Creativity by United Kingdom (UK) aritst Spike Mclarrrity would be held at Sir Syed Memorial Complex. A music performance of Japanese Musical Group would be held at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Auditorium organized by Embassy of Japan in collaboration with Islamabad Art Festival 2019.