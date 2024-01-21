Open Menu

Ballot Paper Printing Set For February 4 Finish

Umer Jamshaid Published January 21, 2024 | 06:40 PM

Ballot paper printing set for February 4 finish

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) The printing of ballot papers is on track, the Election Commission is satisfied with the quality and the process is expected to conclude by February 3 or 4, says official source.

He informed APP that the Election Commission (ECP) had directed the Printing Corporation of Pakistan on January 14 to print 260 million watermarked ballot papers for the February 8 polls.

The ongoing printing process involves 270 tons of special paper, he said, adding that printing for Balochistan and Sindh Constituencies is continuing in Karachi, while for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, and Islamabad constituencies, the ballot papers are being printed at the government printing office in Islamabad.

Distinctive watermarks will embellish the ballot papers, which are slated to be printed using three different machines. Stringent security measures have been implemented at the Printing Corporation premises throughout the ballot paper production process.

The introduction of watermarked ballot papers in the country took place during the 2018 general elections, signifying a notable milestone. Three printing machines, including the Security Printing Corporation, the Pakistan Postal Foundation, and the Printing Corporation of Pakistan, were being used to share the workload for this endeavor.

/395

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Election Commission Of Pakistan January February 2018 Government Share Million

Recent Stories

Sania Mirza extends well wishes to Shoaib Malik on ..

Sania Mirza extends well wishes to Shoaib Malik on new journey of life

4 hours ago
 Iftikhar Ahmed Stars as Pakistan avoids T20I Serie ..

Iftikhar Ahmed Stars as Pakistan avoids T20I Series whitewash against New Zealan ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 January 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 January 2024

10 hours ago
 Steer through time with My Suzuki My Story and win ..

Steer through time with My Suzuki My Story and win exciting prizes!

22 hours ago
 PML-Q unveils tickets for NA, PA seats for upcomin ..

PML-Q unveils tickets for NA, PA seats for upcoming elections

1 day ago
Nawaz possess formula to tackle inflation: Marriyu ..

Nawaz possess formula to tackle inflation: Marriyum Aurangzeb

1 day ago
 Chad McCrary passes away at 49 in London

Chad McCrary passes away at 49 in London

1 day ago
 Moin Khan among contenders for PCB chairmanship: S ..

Moin Khan among contenders for PCB chairmanship: Sources

1 day ago
 Sania Mirza divorced Shoaib Malik: sources

Sania Mirza divorced Shoaib Malik: sources

1 day ago
 America is truly a strategic partner of Pakistan. ..

America is truly a strategic partner of Pakistan. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

1 day ago
 IMF acknowledges stability in Pakistan's economic ..

IMF acknowledges stability in Pakistan's economic activity

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan