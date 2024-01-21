Ballot paper printing set for February 4 finish

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) The printing of ballot papers is on track, the Election Commission is satisfied with the quality and the process is expected to conclude by February 3 or 4, says official source.

He informed APP that the Election Commission (ECP) had directed the Printing Corporation of Pakistan on January 14 to print 260 million watermarked ballot papers for the February 8 polls.

The ongoing printing process involves 270 tons of special paper, he said, adding that printing for Balochistan and Sindh Constituencies is continuing in Karachi, while for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, and Islamabad constituencies, the ballot papers are being printed at the government printing office in Islamabad.

Distinctive watermarks will embellish the ballot papers, which are slated to be printed using three different machines. Stringent security measures have been implemented at the Printing Corporation premises throughout the ballot paper production process.

The introduction of watermarked ballot papers in the country took place during the 2018 general elections, signifying a notable milestone. Three printing machines, including the Security Printing Corporation, the Pakistan Postal Foundation, and the Printing Corporation of Pakistan, were being used to share the workload for this endeavor.

