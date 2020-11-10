UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ballot Papers For GB Election Handed Over To DROs

Faizan Hashmi 54 seconds ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 06:00 PM

Ballot papers for GB election handed over to DROs

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Ballot papers for Gilgit Baltistan elections handed over to district returning officers (DROs).

Chief election Commissioner Raja Shahbaz Tuesday in presence of the media men distributed 7 lac fifty thousand ballot papers among district returning officers of ten districts of GB.

On the occasion Chief Election Commissioner instructed the DROs that these ballot papers must be deported as early as possible to all ten districts amid tighten security.

Related Topics

Election Chief Election Commissioner Gilgit Baltistan Media All

Recent Stories

Watania Takaful net profits up by 78% in 9 months

1 minute ago

2 minutes ago

Govt to appoint economic ministers in four foreign ..

14 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,096 new COVID-19 cases, 742 recove ..

16 minutes ago

Huawei Launches Mega 11.11 Sale for its Devices Ex ..

28 minutes ago

ADNOC completes first phase of AI predictive maint ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.