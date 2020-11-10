Ballot papers for GB election handed over to DROs

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Ballot papers for Gilgit Baltistan elections handed over to district returning officers (DROs).

Chief election Commissioner Raja Shahbaz Tuesday in presence of the media men distributed 7 lac fifty thousand ballot papers among district returning officers of ten districts of GB.

On the occasion Chief Election Commissioner instructed the DROs that these ballot papers must be deported as early as possible to all ten districts amid tighten security.