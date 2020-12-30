UrduPoint.com
Balloting Ceremony Of I-12/1 Apartments For Gilgit Baltistan Employees Held

Wed 30th December 2020 | 06:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Balloting ceremony of I-12/1 Islamabad project was held on Wednesday in Pakistan Housing Authority (PHA) Foundation against the reserved apartments for Gilgit Baltistan Employees.

Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Khalid Khursheed Khan was the Chief Guest on the event.

PHA-Foundation is a Public Limited Company registered under the companies' ordinance 1984 and functioning under the administrative control of the Ministry of Housing and Works, Islamabad.

The prime objective of the foundation is to construct and allot apartments to the lower income groups of the economy (Federal Government Employees and General Public).

On the request of Government of Gilgit Baltistan, PHAF reserved 200 Apartments (180 D & 20 E Type) for employees of government of GB in its I-12/1 project Islamabad.

Membership drive for the same was launched in September, 2020. PHA-Foundation received 729 applications against these reserved apartments. Balloting of the all members has been conducted in presence of Mr. Muhammad Khalid Khursheed Khan Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan, Secretary Housing & Works Dr. Imran Zeb and balloting Committee and Media persons. The offer letters to successful members has immediately been issued offer of allotment. The results can be accessed on website of PHAF at www.pha.gov.pk.

