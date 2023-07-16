Balloting draw for distributing solar plates among BISP beneficiaries held

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) :The balloting draw for the distribution of solar energy plates among BISP beneficiaries organized by the Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) and Punjab Energy Department was held at the Deputy Commissioner's office on Sunday.

The transparent balloting draw process was completed under the supervision of ADC Rizwan Nazir.

Speaking on this occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Nazir said that the distribution of solar energy plates among the beneficiaries of the BISP program by the Punjab government was a good initiative.

The balloting draw of 200 deserving people under BISP was held and 81 people were declared successful and now they will get solar energy plates from the government.