Balloting For Agriculture Tools Held
Faizan Hashmi Published December 22, 2024 | 03:40 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) A balloting ceremony for agricultural implements regarding the promotion of mechanized agriculture for increasing crops productivity was held at the District Council Hall.
Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Muhammad Zulqarnain Langerial, Member Provincial Assembly PP-46 Ch.
Faisal Ikram, Deputy Director (DD) Agriculture Ext Sialkot Dr. Rana Qurban Ali Khan, Assistant Director Sialkot Muzimal Chand, Committee Members and a large number of farmers were also present on this occasion.
The farmers were also informed about the Chief Minister's incentives for wheat growers and the wheat yield enhancement programme, especially the wheat yield competition.
