Open Menu

Balloting For Agriculture Tools Held

Faizan Hashmi Published December 22, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Balloting for agriculture tools held

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) A balloting ceremony for agricultural implements regarding the promotion of mechanized agriculture for increasing crops productivity was held at the District Council Hall.

Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Muhammad Zulqarnain Langerial, Member Provincial Assembly PP-46 Ch.

Faisal Ikram, Deputy Director (DD) Agriculture Ext Sialkot Dr. Rana Qurban Ali Khan, Assistant Director Sialkot Muzimal Chand, Committee Members and a large number of farmers were also present on this occasion.

The farmers were also informed about the Chief Minister's incentives for wheat growers and the wheat yield enhancement programme, especially the wheat yield competition.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Provincial Assembly Agriculture Sialkot Wheat PP-46

Recent Stories

DEWA SAT-1 sends 2,690 MB of data related to its w ..

DEWA SAT-1 sends 2,690 MB of data related to its work to ground station

12 minutes ago
 SEWA begins work on 3rd list of home rationalisati ..

SEWA begins work on 3rd list of home rationalisation project

13 minutes ago
 UAE hosts major global sporting events in December

UAE hosts major global sporting events in December

42 minutes ago
 Sharjah Consultative Council approves 2025 budget

Sharjah Consultative Council approves 2025 budget

42 minutes ago
 Emirati women set historic milestones in 2024

Emirati women set historic milestones in 2024

3 hours ago
 Japanese anime industry sales top 3 trillion yen f ..

Japanese anime industry sales top 3 trillion yen for 1st time

5 hours ago
23 dead in two crowd crushes in Nigeria

23 dead in two crowd crushes in Nigeria

5 hours ago
 Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes Vanuatu Island ..

Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes Vanuatu Islands, GFZ says

5 hours ago
 Ferry capsizes in Congo killing 38, over 100 missi ..

Ferry capsizes in Congo killing 38, over 100 missing

5 hours ago
 S. Korea successfully launches 3rd spy satellite i ..

S. Korea successfully launches 3rd spy satellite into orbit

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 December 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 December 2024

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan