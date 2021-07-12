UrduPoint.com
Balloting For Jalozai Phase 3 Housing Society On Jul 15: Minister

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 06:10 PM

Balloting for Jalozai phase 3 housing society on Jul 15: Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Housing Dr Amjad Ali Monday said that balloting for phase-3 of Jalozai housing scheme would be held on July 15 to provide cheap housing units to common man as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a media statement issued here, he said that this time the balloting would be carried out by a third party to ensure transparency in allotment of plot, adding that the Housing department has already completed formalities in this regard.

He said the government is committed to wiping out corruption from society and taking notice of public complaints of nepotism and corruption in the past, the department has decided to hold balloting from a third party.

He further said that after completing the balloting process the department would also offer forensic verification of the balloting so that nobody could question the credibility of the process.

