Balloting For Lahore Development Authority City Exempted Plots On Nov 30

Balloting for Lahore Development Authority City exempted plots on Nov 30

Computerised balloting for allotment of plots against exempted files of LDA City would be held on November 30 through Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :Computerised balloting for allotment of plots against exempted files of LDA City would be held on November 30 through Punjab Information Technology board (PITB).

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Usman Moazzam has given a go ahead in this regard and approved schedule for finalising arrangements for the purpose.

Last date for receipt of applications for issuance of exemption letters/transfer of files has been fixed Nov 16. Proceedings towards issuance of exemption/transfer letters would be completed till Nov 26.

All the data of exemption/transfer letters would be uploaded on official website of LDA, www.lda.gop.pk by Nov 28.

