LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :Computerized balloting for allotment of 9,000 plots' files in the LDA City Phase-1 would be held on Saturday, Nov 30.

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) DG Usman Moazzam said here on Friday that balloting would be held in a transparent manner.

The Punjab Information Technology board has been entrusted with the task for conducting balloting at the LDA City site, he added.

He said that complete data of the files had been uploaded to department's website, www.lda.gop.pk. The file-holders could ascertain the inclusion of their files in balloting by entering file number in the portal.