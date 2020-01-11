UrduPoint.com
Balloting For Pakistan Railways Sukkur Division Posts On Jan. 17 & 18

Sat 11th January 2020

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan Railways (PR) Sukkur division has informed all the candidates who succeeded in physical test (Running Test) for the post of Khakroob, Lamp Man, Leakage Porter, Malhi, Masson and Rest House Chowkidar.

The balloting (Qura Andazi) would be held on January 17 for mentioned posts, a press release issued by PR Sukkur Division on Saturday.

Besides, all the candidates who appeared and succeeded in physical test (Running Test) for the post of points men, Kariage Maiwan, Works Muawin, Karain Muwavin, Electric Muwin, Loco Muwin, Oil Engine Muvin, Signal Diesel Muvin, Signal Muvin, TL Muvin, Black Smith, Box Reporter, Karig Cleaner, Call Man, car painter, Fuel Issuer, Gate Man, Gate Keeper, Hammer Man, Running Room Bearer, Running Room Kick, SS Khilasi, Cell Man, Store Chowkidar, Store Issuer, Tool Checker, Trolley Man and Waiting Room Bearer.

The Qura Andazi will be held on January 18, 2020, it said.

All the candidates who succeeded in physical test have been advised to see whole process of Qura Andazi is being held on 17th and 18th January at 9:00 am at Railways Ground near Ayoub Gate, Sukkur.

