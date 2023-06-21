UrduPoint.com

Balloting Held For Distributing Laser Land Levelers

Sumaira FH Published June 21, 2023 | 08:38 PM

The On-Farm Water Management (OFWM) has arranged balloting of farmers' applications at Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI) here on Wednesday for distribution of 100 laser land levelers in district Faisalabad

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Human Resources Ghazala Qamar chaired the event and said that the OFWM had invited applications from the farmers of district Faisalabad for providing them laser land levelers and when their number exceeded against the allocated quantity of laser land levelers for this district, the balloting was organized in a free, fair and transparent manner.

She said that 100 applications were selected through balloting and the successful growers would be provided laser land levelers on subsidized rates.

She said that laser land levelers would help the farmers to level their fields and save 30 to 40 percent irrigation. This step would also help them to minimize input cost and increase crop production, she added.

Assistant Director On-Farm Water Management Faisalabad Mazhar Iqbal Qureshi said that government would provide a subsidy of Rs.250,000 on one unit of laser land leveler and 90 percent farmer's community was using laser technology in Punjab to save precious irrigation water for next crops.

ADCG Revenue Muhammad Abdullah, Director On-Farm Water Management Faisalabad Division Chaudhry Muhammad Asim Rafiq, Assistant Director Information & Films Faisalabad Muhammad Ishaq Lashari and others were also present during balloting ceremony.

