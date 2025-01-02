Balloting Held To Distribute Agri Appliances On 60% Subsidy
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 02, 2025 | 11:02 PM
The Agriculture department has arranged balloting of farmers’ applications in Faisalabad on Thursday for provision of agriculture appliances and tools of 36 types on 60% subsidy under Chief Minister (CM) Punjab's Mechanized Farming Program
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) The Agriculture department has arranged balloting of farmers’ applications in Faisalabad on Thursday for provision of agriculture appliances and tools of 36 types on 60% subsidy under Chief Minister (CM) Punjab's Mechanized Farming Program.
Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Khan Bahadur flanked by former MPA Hajji Khalid Saeed conducted the balloting in a formal ceremony held at the Directorate of Agricultural Engineering to select 613 farmers for distribution of agri appliances.
Speaking on the occasion, Khan Bahadur appreciated the vision of CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz and said that she had rightly taken revolutionary initiative for transforming agriculture sector on most modern lines.
He highlighted the objectives of CM’s mechanized farming program and said that it would help in boosting crop productivity.
He said that the successful farmer would be eligible for purchasing agriculture appliances with a maximum subsidy of Rs.500,000 and this step would help mitigate his financial constraints.
Hajji Khalid Saeed said that mechanized farming would allow the farmers to efficiently manage tasks from land preparation to crop harvesting.
Additional Director General of Agricultural Engineering Faisalabad Region Umar Ali Randhawa said that the successful applicants could choose agricultural tools of their preference. He said that 1678 agricultural tools would be distributed among 613 farmers by providing them subsidy of Rs.314.56 million.
Director Agricultural Engineering Faisalabad Chaudhry Maqsood Ahmed said that 159 Pak Seeders were also distributed in Faisalabad region by providing a subsidy of Rs.115.7 million under Punjab Anti-Smog Program.
This initiative would help increase per acre yield in addition to contributing a significant role to lessen financial problems of the farmers and put the country on road to progress and prosperity by strengthening the national economy, he added.
Director Agricultural Engineering Faisalabad Ijaz Arshad, Director Agricultural Information Faisalabad Dr. Asif Ali, Senior Scientist Dr. Allah Nawaz, Hafiz Dr Muhammad Saeed, Deputy Director Agriculture Information Faisalabad Muhammad Ishaq Lashari, Qavi Irshad and others were also present on the occasion.
Recent Stories
Talks held in conducive environment; PTI to present CoD in next meeting: Ayaz Sa ..
Ahsan Iqbal, Ethiopian Ambassador discuss bilateral relations
FBI probes potential accomplices in New Orleans truck ramming
Wall Street lifts spirits after Asia starts year in red
Punjab Police achieve first major success against Kacha criminals in 2025
PTI members justified in seeking founder’s guidance: Siddiqui
5G spectrum expected to improve internet situation
Balighur Rehman calls on Sardar Saleem Haider
Applications being sought to shift tube wells on solar energy
Balloting held to distribute agri appliances on 60% subsidy
Everyone has to play role for formation of better family: Secretary Population W ..
Efforts to support health welfare of injured police personnel ongoing
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Talks held in conducive environment; PTI to present CoD in next meeting: Ayaz Sadiq2 minutes ago
-
Punjab Police achieve first major success against Kacha criminals in 20258 minutes ago
-
PTI members justified in seeking founder’s guidance: Siddiqui8 minutes ago
-
5G spectrum expected to improve internet situation3 minutes ago
-
Balighur Rehman calls on Sardar Saleem Haider3 minutes ago
-
Applications being sought to shift tube wells on solar energy3 minutes ago
-
Balloting held to distribute agri appliances on 60% subsidy3 minutes ago
-
Everyone has to play role for formation of better family: Secretary Population Welfare Department Ba ..3 minutes ago
-
Efforts to support health welfare of injured police personnel ongoing3 minutes ago
-
Submarine cable fault may impact internet services in Pakistan: PTA3 minutes ago
-
LWMC teams working in field 24/7 despite fog, cold weather3 minutes ago
-
Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) reviews initiatives for economic transformation3 minutes ago