Balloting held to distribute agri appliances on 60% subsidy

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) The Agriculture department has arranged balloting of farmers’ applications in Faisalabad on Thursday for provision of agriculture appliances and tools of 36 types on 60% subsidy under Chief Minister (CM) Punjab's Mechanized Farming Program.

Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Khan Bahadur flanked by former MPA Hajji Khalid Saeed conducted the balloting in a formal ceremony held at the Directorate of Agricultural Engineering to select 613 farmers for distribution of agri appliances.

Speaking on the occasion, Khan Bahadur appreciated the vision of CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz and said that she had rightly taken revolutionary initiative for transforming agriculture sector on most modern lines.

He highlighted the objectives of CM’s mechanized farming program and said that it would help in boosting crop productivity.

He said that the successful farmer would be eligible for purchasing agriculture appliances with a maximum subsidy of Rs.500,000 and this step would help mitigate his financial constraints.

Hajji Khalid Saeed said that mechanized farming would allow the farmers to efficiently manage tasks from land preparation to crop harvesting.

Additional Director General of Agricultural Engineering Faisalabad Region Umar Ali Randhawa said that the successful applicants could choose agricultural tools of their preference. He said that 1678 agricultural tools would be distributed among 613 farmers by providing them subsidy of Rs.314.56 million.

Director Agricultural Engineering Faisalabad Chaudhry Maqsood Ahmed said that 159 Pak Seeders were also distributed in Faisalabad region by providing a subsidy of Rs.115.7 million under Punjab Anti-Smog Program.

This initiative would help increase per acre yield in addition to contributing a significant role to lessen financial problems of the farmers and put the country on road to progress and prosperity by strengthening the national economy, he added.

Director Agricultural Engineering Faisalabad Ijaz Arshad, Director Agricultural Information Faisalabad Dr. Asif Ali, Senior Scientist Dr. Allah Nawaz, Hafiz Dr Muhammad Saeed, Deputy Director Agriculture Information Faisalabad Muhammad Ishaq Lashari, Qavi Irshad and others were also present on the occasion.