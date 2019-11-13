UrduPoint.com
Balloting Held To Provide Laser Land Levelers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 11:20 PM

Balloting held to provide laser land levelers

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) ::Balloting was held to provide subsidy to farmers for purchase of 'Laser Land Levelers'.

The deputy commissioner presided over the balloting ceremony where additional deputy commissioner finance, officers of different departments and farmers were also present.

For the balloting some 529 applications were received for granting subsidy to 80 applicants.

The deputy commissioner said Rs.20 million would be given to farmers of the district as subsidy. "The objective of this scheme is to increase per acre yield in the province", he added.

