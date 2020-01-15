UrduPoint.com
Balloting Of Lahore Development Authority Avenue-I On Thursday

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 08:25 PM

Balloting of Lahore Development Authority Avenue-I on Thursday

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) will hold balloting of 487 plots of the LDA Avenue 1 at the LDA Sports Complex on Jan 16 (Thursday).

According to LDA spokesperson, Punjab Minister for Housing Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed would be the chief guest of the ceremony.

According to LDA spokesperson, Punjab Minister for Housing Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed would be the chief guest of the ceremony.

