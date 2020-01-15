Balloting of Lahore Development Authority Avenue-I on Thursday

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) will hold balloting of 487 plots of the LDA Avenue 1 at the LDA sports Complex on Jan 16 (Thursday).

According to LDA spokesperson, Punjab Minister for Housing Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed would be the chief guest of the ceremony.