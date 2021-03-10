UrduPoint.com
Balloting Of Naya Pakistan Housing Project Held In City

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 09:20 PM

Balloting of Naya Pakistan Housing Project held in city

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Engineering Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed on Wednesday inaugurated the first draw for the allotment of the houses under the Naya Pakistan Housing Project at Hazro town here.

He said that the present government's plan of five million houses brings hope for underprivileged as provision for low-cost houses for the masses was the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The minister said, "the project a step towards fulfilling the commitment made with the public by the party." He said the construction of five million houses for low-income segments of society across the country was a difficult task while PTI Government took it as a challenge.

He said PTI Government was also striving to develop Pakistan as such a welfare state and the Naya Pakistan Housing Project was part of a process.

"The project will help revolutionize our economy and industry, besides creating job opportunities for skilled and non-skilled workers," he added.

He said that the government is actively working to promote the housing sector on modern lines to fulfill the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The minister expressed the hope that after the approval of affordable private housing schemes rules 2020, and joint ventures rules from the provincial cabinet, speedy development of the housing sector, as well as the provision of substantive relief to builders and developers, would become possible.

