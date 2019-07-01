Balloting of prize bond Rs.15000/- to be held on Tuesday

The 79th balloting of prize bond worth Rs.15,000/- each will be held at Faisalabad on Tuesday,July 02

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) : The 79th balloting of prize bond worth Rs.15,000/- each will be held at Faisalabad on Tuesday,July 02.

According to a spokesman of the National Savings, the first position holder will get a prize of Rs. 30 million while 3 prizes of Rs.10 million each have been reserved for the second position holders.

Similarly, third prize of Rs.185,000/- will be awarded to each of the 1696 position holders, he added.