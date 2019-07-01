UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Balloting Of Prize Bond Rs.15000/- To Be Held On Tuesday

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 04:16 PM

Balloting of prize bond Rs.15000/- to be held on Tuesday

The 79th balloting of prize bond worth Rs.15,000/- each will be held at Faisalabad on Tuesday,July 02

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) : The 79th balloting of prize bond worth Rs.15,000/- each will be held at Faisalabad on Tuesday,July 02.

According to a spokesman of the National Savings, the first position holder will get a prize of Rs. 30 million while 3 prizes of Rs.10 million each have been reserved for the second position holders.

Similarly, third prize of Rs.185,000/- will be awarded to each of the 1696 position holders, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad July Prize Bond Million

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed offers condolences on death of Abdu ..

5 minutes ago

Govt to issue license to social media tour operato ..

6 minutes ago

UVAS wins Rs 300m Canadian funding to develop alte ..

12 minutes ago

A significant majority of Pakistanis (65%) report ..

12 minutes ago

Shabwa district sees opening of new solar-powered ..

20 minutes ago

Zaki Nusseibeh visits headquarters of Arabian Radi ..

35 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.