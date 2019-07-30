Balloting of Rs 7500 & 25,000 prize bonds on March 1

The balloting of prize bonds worth Rs 7500 & 25,000 would be held in Quetta and Rawalpindi on March 1 under the Central Directorate of National Savings

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :The balloting of prize bonds worth Rs 7500 & 25,000 would be held in Quetta and Rawalpindi on March 1 under the Central Directorate of National Savings.

According to spokesman of the National Savings, the first prize winner of Rs 7500 prize bond would get Rs 15 million while three prizes of Rs 5 million each have been reserved for the second prize winner.

Similarly, third prize of Rs 93,000 would be awarded to 1696 winners, he informed.

Meanwhile, the first prize winner of Rs 25,000 prize bond would get Rs 50 million while three prizes of Rs 15 million each have been reserved for the second prize winner.

Similarly, third prize of Rs 312,000 would be awarded to 1696 winners, he added.