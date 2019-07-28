UrduPoint.com
Balloting Of Rs 7,500 Prize Bond On Thursday

Muhammad Irfan 11 seconds ago Sun 28th July 2019 | 07:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2019 ) ::Balloting of prize bonds worth Rs 7500 will be held at Quetta on Thursday, Aug 1, 2019).

According to a spokesman for National Savings, the first prize bond winner will get Rs 15 million while 3 prizes of Rs 5 million each will be given to second prize winners.

Similarly, third prize of Rs 93,000 will be given to 1,696 persons each, he added.

