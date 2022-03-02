UrduPoint.com

Baloach Culture Day Celebrated In Khanewal

Muhammad Irfan Published March 02, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Baloach culture day celebrated in Khanewal

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :Baloch culture day was celebrated in Khanewal on Wednesday to pay tribute to contribution of Bloch people in national development and solidify national cohesion. Deputy commissioner Suleman khan performed office work with Blochi turban on his head to mark his participation in the Baloch culture day celebrations.

Baloch culture day is linked with our history and traditions, Suleman khan said in a statement. Baloch culture day was being celebrated on the orders of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to strengthen national cohesion, promote brotherhood and to send a message of love and solidarity to our Balochi brothers and sisters, DC said that Our Bloach brothers were playing a vital role in the progress of the state and were a back bone of the state.

Many programmes were organized in khanewal in connection with bloach culture day to highlight the bloach rich culture across the district.Deputy Commissioner also said on Baloch culture day that Baluchistan has a key role in the development of Pakistan and every Pakistani love Bloch brothers ,there for Bloch culture day was not celebrating in Baluchistan but all over the country as well which shows our love with Baluchistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister Progress Khanewal All Usman Buzdar Love

Recent Stories

Erin Holland opens up about the most favorite look ..

Erin Holland opens up about the most favorite look of herself at PSL

41 minutes ago
 What duty professor will perform post-retirement?

What duty professor will perform post-retirement?

53 minutes ago
 realme Unveils its Most Premium Flagship the realm ..

Realme Unveils its Most Premium Flagship the realme GT 2 Pro at the MWC 2022

54 minutes ago
 PM will inaugurate issuance of interest-free loans ..

PM will inaugurate issuance of interest-free loans under Kamyab Pakistan program

3 hours ago
 COVID-19 claims more 22 lives in Pakistan during l ..

COVID-19 claims more 22 lives in Pakistan during last 24 hours

4 hours ago
 Uzbekistan President to arrive in Pakistan tomorro ..

Uzbekistan President to arrive in Pakistan tomorrow

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>