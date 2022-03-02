Baloach culture day celebrated in Khanewal

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :Baloch culture day was celebrated in Khanewal on Wednesday to pay tribute to contribution of Bloch people in national development and solidify national cohesion. Deputy commissioner Suleman khan performed office work with Blochi turban on his head to mark his participation in the Baloch culture day celebrations.

Baloch culture day is linked with our history and traditions, Suleman khan said in a statement. Baloch culture day was being celebrated on the orders of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to strengthen national cohesion, promote brotherhood and to send a message of love and solidarity to our Balochi brothers and sisters, DC said that Our Bloach brothers were playing a vital role in the progress of the state and were a back bone of the state.

Many programmes were organized in khanewal in connection with bloach culture day to highlight the bloach rich culture across the district.Deputy Commissioner also said on Baloch culture day that Baluchistan has a key role in the development of Pakistan and every Pakistani love Bloch brothers ,there for Bloch culture day was not celebrating in Baluchistan but all over the country as well which shows our love with Baluchistan.