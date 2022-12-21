Baloch agriculture officials attend one-day training on cotton at CCRI

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :A 15-member delegation of Balochistan Agriculture Department (extension) attended a one-day training workshop on cotton production technology at Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI), here on Wednesday.

Director CCRI Dr Zahid Mahmood addressing the workshop stated that the training session would not only help promote coordination between Punjab and Balochistan but also enhance cotton production in the country.

It will also increase cotton cultivation area in Balochistan. Cotton is very much essential to strengthen the economy and empowering farmers economically.

CCRI is imparting training on clean picking, cotton storage method, modern technology, new seeds, plant growth and some other operations. Similarly, work is in progress for climate-resistant varieties.

On this occasion, Director Plant Protection Department Dr Arif Shah Kakur, Dr Rabia Saeed and many others were also present.