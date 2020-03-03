Baloch community celebrated culture day enthusiastically

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :The Baloch community of Jacababad and Shikarpur districts on Tuesday celebrated their culture day by taking out a rally and dancing in the streets on Tuesday.

The programme featuring a rally and theatrical performances, display of cultural heritage dresses and other objects was organised by several social organizations jointly.

The revellers along with singers and musicians marched in different roads and streets for hours converged on the local press clubs, where they continued to sing Balochi songs and dance on their traditional music.

Men wearing white turbans, Balochi shalwar kameez and typical caps proudly roamed around intermittently joining the dance and raised slogans to galvanise their cultural values, women and children clad in colorful Balochi dresses with traditional embroidery danced to the tunes of folk music.