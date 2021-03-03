Baloch Cultural Day celebrated at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University

Students and staff of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University, Shaheed Benazirabad celebrated Baloch Cultural Day

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :Students and staff of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University, Shaheed Benazirabad celebrated Baloch Cultural Day.

On the special instructions of Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Amanat Ali Jalbani, the male and female students of different departments of the university took out a rally under the auspices of Directorate of Students Affairs, the students were wearing traditional Baloch caps and turbans on the occasion.

Students said that every country celebrates their culture as it was the survival of humanity. Students said that people of Sindh were fortunate that they were simultaneously heirs of Balcoh, Siraiki, Brahimi and Sindhi culture.

Speaking on the occasion Prof Dr Liaquat Ali Zardari, Prof Dr Tayyaba Zarif, Dr Afzal Kamboh, Dr Ameer Ali Shah, Dr Salman Memon, Dr Zahid Channa, Dr Nadir Ali, Ayaz Jarrah, Meraj Nabi Bhatti, Dasrat Ali Chandio, Imran Ali Jatoi and others said that our languages and cultures were ancient ,historical and existing with power and prestige.

They said that language and culture was our identity and teachers were duty bound to aware the coming generation specially students about all cultures so that they could live with their mother tongue and culture.

Speakers said that students were real heirs of their cultures and they had to utilize their special capabilities for the promotion of culture. The rally concluded with Balochi poetry and song presented by Lecturer Marina Mari and Lecturer Efroze Siyal.