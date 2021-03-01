Baloch culture day celebrate on Tuesday

(@FahadShabbir)

A large population of Balochs residing in different cities of central and northern Sindh will participate in Baloch cultural day celebrations on March 2nd (Tuesday)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :A large population of Balochs residing in different cities of central and northern Sindh will participate in Baloch cultural day celebrations on March 2nd (Tuesday).

According to details, the cities included Sukkur, Khairpur, Shikarpur, Jaccababad, Kashmore- Kandhkot and other districts of the northern Sindh.

The main program was held at the private school of the Jaccababad where hundreds of people will represent different sections of Baloch community.

The program will be comprised folk songs, tableaus, traditional Balochi dance, Balochi musical instruments, Balochi art work, Balochi literature etc.