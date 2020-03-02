Baloch Culture Day celebrated

Baloch Culture Day was celebrated with zeal and fervour across Balochistan including the provincial capital, Khuzdar, Kalat, Turbat, Gwadar, and other district on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :Baloch Culture Day was celebrated with zeal and fervour across Balochistan including the provincial capital, Khuzdar, Kalat, Turbat, Gwadar, and other district on Monday.

A large number of people including particularly Baloch youth, children and students took part in the celebrations wearing traditional Baloch clothes.

The main ceremony of International Baloch Culture Day was held at Balochistan University's Expo Center where men, women and children celebrated the annual cultural day and enjoyed folk dance performances.

Speaking at a ceremony, Vice Chancellor of Balochistan University Dr. Shafiq-ur-Rehman said that Balochistan has rich culture and culture would be remained alive by celebrating.

He said measure were being taken to prefer local language in order to develop languages which was important for promotion of research, literature of local languages and culture, saying in this regard, various opportunities were being provided in local languages at UoB for importance of new generation.

He said knowledge was key sources of durable development and we could progress our culture and our mother languages through achieving of quality of education.

The vice Chancellor said those countries had focused their education who were called development states, saying that getting of education was essential for students which would also help to end negative attitude from the society.

He said various languages and clotures of Pakistan were like a flower of banquet and Balochi linguistic has a historic language which was being spoken across country and other states.

Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr. Saood Taj, UoB's Registrar Muhammad Wali-ur-Rehman, and a large number of teachers attended the ceremony of Balochi Culture.

Later, Vice Chancellor of UoB inspected established books stalls, installed of camp (Balochi-Gidan) and historic ancient wonders which were arranged on the occasion of Balochi Culture Day of celebration.

On the occasion, Administrations of Balochi Culture presented historic book and Balochi traditional dress to the Vice Chancellor of Balcohistan University.

Rallies to mark the annual culture day was held in respective area of province. The rallies marched on various streets singing Balochi songs.

A large number of participants wearing Balochi dresses and turbans and holding sticks and swords in their hands performed dance and chanted slogans in favour of Balochistan and Pakistan.

Events in connection with the day were also held in Khuzdar, Mastung, Kharan, Chaghi, Kalat, Gawadar, Turbat, Panjgur, Naseerabad, Dera Murad Jamali, Jaffarabad district, Naushki, Dalbandin and other districts of the province.