UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Baloch Culture Day Celebrated

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 09:40 PM

Baloch Culture Day celebrated

Baloch Culture Day was celebrated with zeal and fervour across Balochistan including the provincial capital, Khuzdar, Kalat, Turbat, Gwadar, and other district on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :Baloch Culture Day was celebrated with zeal and fervour across Balochistan including the provincial capital, Khuzdar, Kalat, Turbat, Gwadar, and other district on Monday.

A large number of people including particularly Baloch youth, children and students took part in the celebrations wearing traditional Baloch clothes.

The main ceremony of International Baloch Culture Day was held at Balochistan University's Expo Center where men, women and children celebrated the annual cultural day and enjoyed folk dance performances.

Speaking at a ceremony, Vice Chancellor of Balochistan University Dr. Shafiq-ur-Rehman said that Balochistan has rich culture and culture would be remained alive by celebrating.

He said measure were being taken to prefer local language in order to develop languages which was important for promotion of research, literature of local languages and culture, saying in this regard, various opportunities were being provided in local languages at UoB for importance of new generation.

He said knowledge was key sources of durable development and we could progress our culture and our mother languages through achieving of quality of education.

The vice Chancellor said those countries had focused their education who were called development states, saying that getting of education was essential for students which would also help to end negative attitude from the society.

He said various languages and clotures of Pakistan were like a flower of banquet and Balochi linguistic has a historic language which was being spoken across country and other states.

Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr. Saood Taj, UoB's Registrar Muhammad Wali-ur-Rehman, and a large number of teachers attended the ceremony of Balochi Culture.

Later, Vice Chancellor of UoB inspected established books stalls, installed of camp (Balochi-Gidan) and historic ancient wonders which were arranged on the occasion of Balochi Culture Day of celebration.

On the occasion, Administrations of Balochi Culture presented historic book and Balochi traditional dress to the Vice Chancellor of Balcohistan University.

Rallies to mark the annual culture day was held in respective area of province. The rallies marched on various streets singing Balochi songs.

A large number of participants wearing Balochi dresses and turbans and holding sticks and swords in their hands performed dance and chanted slogans in favour of Balochistan and Pakistan.

Events in connection with the day were also held in Khuzdar, Mastung, Kharan, Chaghi, Kalat, Gawadar, Turbat, Panjgur, Naseerabad, Dera Murad Jamali, Jaffarabad district, Naushki, Dalbandin and other districts of the province.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Education Gwadar Turbat Progress Kalat Kharan Khuzdar Mastung Dalbandin Panjgur Dera Murad Jamali Women From

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi-based banks secure AED40.3 bn in net inc ..

16 minutes ago

UAE stocks gain AED7.3 bn in midweek session

46 minutes ago

Gold futures trading on DGCX spiked last month

46 minutes ago

Provision of relief to low-income groups, foremost ..

52 seconds ago

MSF Says No COVID-19 Cases Registered Among Migran ..

53 seconds ago

MSF Blames Athens for Leaving Task of Providing Mi ..

55 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.