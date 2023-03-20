UrduPoint.com

Baloch Culture Day Celebrated At SBBU

Published March 20, 2023

Students and staff of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University (SBBU) celebrated Baloch culture day here on Monday

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :Students and staff of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University (SBBU) celebrated Baloch culture day here on Monday.

On the directives of Vice Chancellor Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Dr.

Amanat Ali Jalbani male and female students of different departments attired in Baloch costumes performed traditional dance and also exhibited Balochi dress on the occasion.

Students expressing their views said that every country has its own culture which was being celebrated in a befitting manner and was the testimony of the existence and survival of humanity.

They said Baloch living in Sindh were fortunate to decorate with Balochi, Siraiki, Brahvi and Sindhi culture while our languages and traditions were historic and preserved in durable conditions.

