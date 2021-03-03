Baloch culture day celebrated in northern Sindh

A large number of Baloch community, living in different areas of Sukkur and other districts of the northern Sindh actively participated in Baloch cultural day celebrations here on Wednesday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :A large number of Baloch community, living in different areas of Sukkur and other districts of the northern Sindh actively participated in Baloch cultural day celebrations here on Wednesday.

The main program was held at the private school of the Jaccababad.

Hundreds of people representing different sections of Baloch community including children and women poured in.

The program comprised folk songs, tableaus, traditional Balochi dance, playing of Balochi musical instruments, Balochi art work and Balochi literature etc.