Baloch Culture Day Celebrated In Sukkur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 01:52 PM

Baloch culture day celebrated in Sukkur

The Baloch community of Jacobabad and Shikarpur districts celebrated their culture day by taking out a rally and dancing in the streets on Tuesday evening

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :The Baloch community of Jacobabad and Shikarpur districts celebrated their culture day by taking out a rally and dancing in the streets on Tuesday evening. The programme featuring a rally and theatrical performances, display of cultural heritage dresses and other objects was organised by several social organizations jointly.

The revellers along with singers and musicians marched in different roads and streets of for hours converged on the local press clubs, where they continued to sing Balochi songs and dance on their traditional music. Men wearing white turbans, Balochi shalwar kameez and typical caps proudly roamed around intermittently joining the dance and raised slogans to galvanise their cultural values, women and children clad in colourful Baloch dresses with traditional embroidery danced to the tunes of folk music.

