Baloch Culture Day Celebrated To Highlight Traditional Diversity

Umer Jamshaid Published March 02, 2022 | 07:28 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :The Baloch Cultural Day on Wednesday celebrated with zeal and fervour across the country to highlight the rich culture, heritage and traditional importance of the Baloch nation.

On the occasion, various gatherings and events were held to highlight the rich culture through folk songs, cultural dance, tableaus, Balochi art, and literature.

The Baloch people marked the Culture Day by wearing traditional dresses and Balochi turbans while children and women celebrate the day with traditional passion amid taking out rallies and arranging different gatherings.

Stalls of clothes, shawls, viscose, and cultural attire reflecting Baloch culture were also exhibited at various locations.

The purpose of celebrating Baloch Culture Day is to spread love, unity, cultural values and enhance the beauty of social life.

Baloch culture day was celebrated across Punjab to pay tribute to contribution of Bloch people in national development and solidify national cohesion.

Baloch culture day was being celebrated on the orders of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to strengthen national cohesion, promote brotherhood and to send a message of love and solidarity to our Balochi brothers and sisters.

Indeed, culture plays an essential role for the development of a nation and every nation has gotten its own culture that according to the gravity of its power which distinguishes one culture from another.

Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmad Agha said the culture of Baloch nation is thousands years old which depicts diversity at large.

Governor Balochistan congratulated the entire Baloch nation for celebrating its culture day with enthusiasm.

He said that the foundations of Baloch culture are deep rooted in our collective values, tolerance, kindness and hospitality.

Governor Balochistan urged the mainstream media to highlight the rich cultural values and traditions of Baloch nation.

A large number of male and female youth wearing traditional Balochi dresses paraded, performed folk dances and vocalized Balochi songs.

