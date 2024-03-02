Baloch Culture Day: CM felicitates Baloch brethren

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif congratulated the Baloch brothers and sisters on the Baloch Culture Day

In her message, she said, "Balochistan is a beautiful land of beautiful people." The CM added, "The development of Balochistan is actually the development of Pakistan. Like other cultures of Pakistan, Baloch culture also has rich traditions of love and patriotism."