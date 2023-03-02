UrduPoint.com

Baloch Culture Day Helps Promoting Provincial And National Harmony: Sanjrani

Umer Jamshaid Published March 02, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Baloch Culture Day helps promoting provincial and national harmony: Sanjrani

ISLAMABAD, Mar 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Thursday said that the Baloch Culture Day celebrations were aimed at promoting provincial and national harmony and disseminating a message that the Baloch nation was organized, conscious and peaceful.

In his Baloch Culture Day message being celebrated on Thursday, he said celebrating various cultures was aimed at spreading awareness, promoting cultural integration and making efforts to keep alive all customs, traditions, cultures and unique lifestyles of the people of the province.

Emphasizing the importance of promoting provincial and national harmony through cultural integration, he said that Baloch culture was a culture of peace, love, traditions and unity and the day was being celebrated in a grand manner across the country, especially Balochistan.

He said the day was being celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm as on the day Baloch youth, children, and elderly people show their love and solidarity with their culture by wearing their cultural clothes, Balochi cultural 'Dastar'.

Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani said that on the day, writers, and intellectuals highlight the history and culture of the Baloch nation and enlighten the new generation with their history and culture.

The Baloch Culture Day celebrations serve as a reminder that cultural diversity is an important aspect of national unity, and that promoting cultural integration can help to create a peaceful and harmonious society.

He further said that it was our first responsibility to keep our culture alive and to attract the young generation towards knowledge and awareness.

