Baloch Culture Day observed: Ghulam Murtaza Baloch

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Human Settlements and Special Development Ghulam Murtaza Baloch on the occasion of Baloch Cultural Day, said that all the segments of the society in Pakistan should respect each other's culture In a statement on Monday, the Minister said that respecting each other's culture not only enhances love but also allows one another to come closer and understand.

Ghulam Murtaza Baloch said that through the Baloch Culture Day, the message of peace and love is conveyed to the entire country and with this love and peace Pakistan can develop and progress rapidly.

The Minister said patriotism is prominent in the Baloch civilization and culture and extended heartfelt congratulations to Baloch and entire Nation on the Baloch Culture Day.