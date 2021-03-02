UrduPoint.com
Baloch Culture Day Observed In Respective Areas Of Balcohistan

Muhammad Irfan 28 seconds ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 07:00 PM

Baloch Culture Day observed in respective areas of Balcohistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :Baloch Culture Day was observed in respective areas of Balochistan including Quetta, Mastung, Kharan, Nushki, Khuzdar, Kalat, Jaffarabad, Nasirabad, Usta Muhammad, Sibi, Harani and other areas on Tuesday.

Various programs including folk music were also arranged in the respective districts to celebrate the Baloch Culture Day where a large number of people including students, children participated the programs by wearing traditional Balochi dresses and turbans.

Main program of Baloch Culture Day was held in Balchistan University where the book stall, traditional camps (Gidans) and other goods were set up for highlighting Baloch Culture Day.

Vice Chancellor of the University of Balochistan Prof. Dr. Shafiqul Rehman participated the program of Baloch Culture Day as Chief Guest.

He was accompanied by University Registrar Gul Muhammad Kakar, DG Finance Jind Khan Jamaldini, DG Admin Wali-ur-Rehman, DG Engineering Farooq Badini and others.

The Vice Chancellor also inspected various stalls set up in line with Baloch culture and expressed his views that Balochistan is like a bouquet in which different nations with their beautiful colors in this bouquet highlights love, solidarity, brotherhood, tradition.

He said the development and success of nations depend in higher education and research through which they could show up their culture and history, traditions, ancient heritage and language all over the world.

The Vice Chancellor inspected various stalls set up in connection with Baloch Culture Day. He was also presented with a set of historical and scholarly books. The program was attended by a large number of students and representatives of various books.

Baloch cultural costumes, lifestyles, ancient traditions and historical aspects were highlighted.

However, Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan along with other provincial ministers has felicitated the entire Baloch people for celebrating Baloch Culture Day through their separate massage.

Chief Minister said our province ia a bouquet of people belonging to different nations tribes and races.

