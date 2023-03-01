Baloch Culture Day strengthens spirit of patriotism: CM Bizenjo

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo heartily congratulated the Baloch people living in the country and around the world on the occasion of Baloch Cultural Day to be celebrated on March 2.

In his congratulatory message issued here on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said that Baloch nation was proud of its unique traditions of bravery and courage that could be seen in the works of Baloch poets and writers.

The CM said that the purpose of celebrating Baloch Culture Day was to keep alive all these Baloch traditions which were facing extinction with time. We have to inform our future generations about their unique lifestyle and rich culture.

Mr. Biznejo said that the culture of any nation and region was its identity and living and conscious nations never forget their traditions.

He said that the promotion of culture was indispensable for creating a constructive society and the purpose of celebrating such a day was to enlighten the world with our unique culture.

The Chief Minister said that Baloch Culture Day was a golden day which strengthens the spirit of patriotism and service to the nation among the youth of Balochistan.

"This day teaches us to play our role towards a constructive and prosperous society by rejecting all kinds of negative thinking. The youth of Balochistan are patriotic and they will not be seduced by the enemy", he noted.

He said that the government was also following such a policy to guide the youth of the province in the right direction and to equip them with knowledge and skills.

The CM said that they would provide them with the training that could lead to highlighting their creativity in a better way so that the youth of our province could showcase their talents at the national and international level and be a source of pride for Balochistan.