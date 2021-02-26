UrduPoint.com
Baloch Culture Day To Be Celebrated

Fri 26th February 2021

Baloch Culture Day to be celebrated

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :On the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Baloch Culture Day would be celebrated on March 2 to promote inter-provincial harmony as different cultural events would be held in different districts and artistes from Balochistan would also perform in such events.

In this regard, the CM said Balochistan is, area-wise, the largest federating unit with a beautiful blend of centuries-old culture and traditions. "The people of Balochistan are our brethren and the people of both provinces are interlinked in the traditions of love and harmony," he added.

That was a good gesture of the Punjab government as Pakistanis are conjoined in the strong bonds of affection and brotherhood, concluded the CM.

