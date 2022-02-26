UrduPoint.com

Baloch Culture Day To Be Celebrated On March 2

Faizan Hashmi Published February 26, 2022 | 11:07 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) :The Department of Information and Culture will organize 'Baloch Culture Day' on March 2 at Alhamra Art Center to highlight the Balochi Culture.

During the colorful event, different performances include music and Balochi dance will be performed at the centre.

Alhamra Executive Director Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi said that Baloch culture is one of the great and ancient cultures of the world. He further said that Balochi cultural delegations would perform in the celebration, and stalls of Balochi costumes would be set up. All the preparations for the event are in full swing, he added.

>