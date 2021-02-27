UrduPoint.com
Baloch Culture Day To Be Observed In Punjab

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 27th February 2021 | 06:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :On the special instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, the Baloch Culture Day will be observed across the province on March 2.

The Information and Culture Department has been directed to arrange special ceremonies in this regard.

The Baloch artistes will also be invited at the cultural shows and events, being organised in all districts including Lahore. The chief minister said that the Baloch Culture Day was an important feature of our history and linked with our civilisation.

