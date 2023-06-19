Baloch expresses sorrow over demise of Sardar Manzoor

Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP) Secretary Balochistan Information of Women's Wing Kiran Baloch expressed her deep sorrow over the sudden death of former provincial Minister Sardar Mir Manzoor Khan Pehwar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP) Secretary Balochistan Information of Women's Wing Kiran Baloch expressed her deep sorrow over the sudden death of former provincial Minister Sardar Mir Manzoor Khan Pehwar.

In her condolence statement on Monday, she said that the late was a sincere and benevolent people-friendly personality and was an ambassador of peace and has always played a positive role in ending tribal conflicts in Sindh and Balochistan.

She said that the void created by the death of Sardar Manzoor Khan Pehwar could not be filled for a long time.

She prayed the Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.