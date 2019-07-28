UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Baloch Friends Club Rajanpur Wins All Punjab WHO No

Faizan Hashmi 39 seconds ago Sun 28th July 2019 | 09:36 PM

Baloch Friends Club Rajanpur wins All Punjab WHO No

Smoking Football TournamentLahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th July, 2019) Baloch Friends Club Rajanpur won All Punjab WHO NoSmoking Football Tournament after beating Ghafar sports Club Rahim Yar Khan by 4-1 goals.District Police Officer, Haroon Rashid was the chief guest and gave away the prizes to the players.

Two teams fought well 1-1draw at the end of first half. Baloch Friends Club scored three goals in the second half. Ghafar Sports Club missed three corners and two were wasted by Baloch Friends Club. Baloch Friends Club took lead 4-1 goals against Ghafar Sports Club in the scheduled times.

Related Topics

Football Police Sports Punjab Rashid Rahim Yar Khan Lead Rajanpur All

Recent Stories

Team to execute national chemicals management stra ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s social agency services achieve 92 ..

2 hours ago

Drydocks World to build a 700MW HVAC offshore plat ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed establishes Abu Dhabi School of ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed restructures Mohammed V Universi ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Health redoubles efforts to lower hepa ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.