Baloch Friends Club Rajanpur wins All Punjab WHO No

Smoking Football TournamentLahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th July, 2019) Baloch Friends Club Rajanpur won All Punjab WHO NoSmoking Football Tournament after beating Ghafar sports Club Rahim Yar Khan by 4-1 goals.District Police Officer, Haroon Rashid was the chief guest and gave away the prizes to the players.

Two teams fought well 1-1draw at the end of first half. Baloch Friends Club scored three goals in the second half. Ghafar Sports Club missed three corners and two were wasted by Baloch Friends Club. Baloch Friends Club took lead 4-1 goals against Ghafar Sports Club in the scheduled times.