ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Agha Hassan Baloch Tuesday said that the coalition government has achieved remarkable milestones in the science and technology sector during the last 15 months.

Addressing a presser along with the senior officials of departments working under the Ministry of Science and Technology, the federal minister highlighted that the institutions of the country were on the verge of destruction and the country was heading towards default due to the ineffective policies of the previous government.

However, the way Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has lifted this country out of the economic crisis despite the financial hardships and put it on the path of progress and prosperity reflects his dynamic vision.

Unlike the previous government, the present coalition government has focused on development in Balochistan province at par with other provinces which is worth appreciating, the minister said.

"Establishment of National University of Science and Technology Khuzdar Campus, COMSATS Quetta and Gwadar campuses, Expansion of Pakistan Halal Authority offices to Quetta and Gwadar, Establishment of Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority offices in Taftan, Chaman and Gwadar for boosting trade activities to generate revenues and appointment of Science Counsellor in Beijing to represent Pakistan and engage in scientific cooperation were few of the landmarks achieved during the period", the minister stated.

Highlighting other achievements, Agha Hassan Baloch said that his ministry has appointed a Science Counsellor in Beijing to represent Pakistan in Beijing and explore avenues of scientific cooperation.� Through the Pakistan Engineering Council, a program of 2000 scholarships had been launched for engineers while the ministry is also taking steps for the merger of the Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR) and Pakistan Council of Renewable Emerging Technologies (PCRET).

The federal minister stated that the coalition government, with the support of all major political parties, has strived for the larger interest of the country, ending the anarchy.

He appreciated the way Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took a keen interest in resolving the issues of the people of Balochistan and hoped that the new government will also focus on the uplift of this province which was neglected in the past.� The minister also highlighted that the service rules of various departments have been formulated while the children of the employees have also been accommodated in jobs on merit.

Managing Director, of NEECA, Dr Sardar Moazzam highlighted that the first ever National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Policy (NEEC), NEEC Action Plan and Energy Conservation Codes have been introduced under the the leadership of the federal minister and Prime Minister.

The ministry has also finalized the minimum energy performance standards for electric appliances used for domestic purposes which would be forwarded to the manufacturers for achieving the purpose of energy efficiency.

"At least 25 per cent savings can be done through changing in the appliances. If Pakistan works on the 29 intervention areas, it could save�6.4 billion Dollars.", he said.

Sameena, a senior official of PCSIR also explained that PCSIR had started hemp cultivation for medicinal and industrial purposes in Karachi, Lahore and Peshawar through hydroponic facilities in a controlled environment.

While the institution is also focusing on Research Development and Innovation through the triple helix, supporting research projects and providing support to the universities for research through giving laboratories access to the PhD students.