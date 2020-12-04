UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Baloch Literature Transferred From Generations To Generations In Oral Form: Shah M.Marri

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 seconds ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 10:49 PM

Baloch literature transferred from generations to generations in Oral form: Shah M.Marri

Prominent Baloch writer, intellectual and historian, Dr Shah Muhammad Marri on Friday said that about half of the literature which had been created in Balochi language, was only transferred from generations to generations in Oral form

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Prominent Baloch writer, intellectual and historian, Dr Shah Muhammad Marri on Friday said that about half of the literature which had been created in Balochi language, was only transferred from generations to generations in Oral form.

He shared these views in a session on "100 years of Balochi Language and Literature" during the 4-day International urdu Conference organized by the Arts Council of Pakistan here on Friday.

Shah Muhammad Murri said that the literary works of the new writers of Balochi language are now being in written form that will be available for the future generations.

The writer said that poets are highly respected in the Baloch society and they are called "Shah Yaar" instead of the poet, that means the friend of the kings. The poets in the Baloch society are also given a share in the harvest from each family, he added.

Participating in the discussion online from Quetta, famous Baloch poet Afzal Murad said that Baloch literature is distinguished from the literature of other regions in terms of its subjects. Urdu poetry works done on women in Balochistan also has its own quality, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Quetta Oral Women Family From Share

Recent Stories

Qasim Suri visits PTV Quetta center

5 seconds ago

Vulnerable Brits to Get Priority Over Health Worke ..

7 seconds ago

OSCE Takes Note of CSTO Proposal to Hold Broad Sec ..

9 seconds ago

EU's Accusations Against Russia of COVID-19 Disinf ..

8 minutes ago

ATC awards 25 year imprisonment to 12 terrorist

8 minutes ago

Russia's Inflation to Reach 4.6-4.8% in 2020 - Eco ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.