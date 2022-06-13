Baloch Minister demands increased share in federal PSDP: Mir Asadullah Baloch

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2022 ) :Balochistan Minister for Agriculture Mir Asadullah Baloch has demanded the Federal government to increase the provincial share in the federal public sector development programme (PSDP) 2022-23.

Talking to APP, he said that the federal government should initiate development projects in the remote areas of Balochistan which would bring prosperity in the province.

Asadullah Baloch said the in order to boost the country's economy, the federal government needs to announce relief package for the agriculture sector.

He said that Balochistan has a geostrategic importance, yet 75 percent of its dwellers have to wait for days to get clean drinking water. He said Pir Koh and Dera Bugti have been hit by the worst drought in recent times and the subsequent outbreak of cholera in the region.

Baloch said, Dera Bugti was producing 60 percent natural gas of the country and generating Rs 55 billion revenue and urged the government for initiating more development projects in the province.

He said Panjgoor and Washuk districts were producing a large number of resources and keeping strategic significance of the region. "But, unfortunately the federal government has not announced some major development in those areas," he deplored.

He said the same case was with Musakhail district which is one of the most backward districts of the province as it receives only 6 percent portable water and hence increasing their vulnerability against the diseases like Hepatitis and others.

To a question, he said, "Provision of quality education in far flung areas of Balochistan is imperative to highlight the hidden capabilities of marginalized youth, so that they could play their positive role in socio-economic development of the country".

Talking about the loadshedding in the province, he asked the federal government to resolve the energy crisis in the province on priority basis.

He said at present the province was facing worst condition of its roads where the communication system required moderation after the inception of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) for better economic activities in the area.

Asad Baloch said the government should make a proper mechanism to control the increased rate of road accidents in the province, adding that the narrow single lane highways were one of the major causes for vehicle collisions.

He said that former chief minister Jam Kamal submitted no-confidence motion against Quddus Bizenjo at a time when the cabinet was preparing budget with the aim to disrupt the attention of the government.

