Baloch opens Khuzdar Block in NUST Quetta campus

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ):Federal Minister for Science and Technology Agha Hasan Baloch on Wednesday inaugurated Khuzdar Block in the National University of Science and Technology (NUST) Quetta Campus.

Talking to the journalists, the minister said, "Thanks to the education-friendly policy of Prime Minister Mohammad Shahbaz Sharif and BNP Chief Sardar Akhtar Jan Mengal, today we have opened Khuzdar block in NUST University Quetta Campus.

He said the opening of this block was aimed at helping students belonging to remote areas of Balochistan as the present government was committed to providing modern and quality education to the youth.

In the manifesto of the BNP, the parliament has been declared supreme," he said adding that if there is supremacy of parliament, other institutions will also make decisions according to the constitution and law.

He underlined the need for harmony among the institutions as saying we do not want confrontation of the parliament and judiciary Agha Hassan Baloch noted that due to the efforts of the BNP extension of fifteen days in the period of census was made possible.

Earlier, Director Quality Assurance NUST University Colonel Ahmed briefed Federal Minister about the performance of varsity.