Baloch Orders To Collect Details Of EPTB Evacuee Properties

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 09:39 PM

Baloch orders to collect details of EPTB evacuee properties

The Commissioner Hyderabad, Mohammad Abbas Baloch, has directed administration of respective districts to collect the details of the properties of Evacuee Property Trust Board (EPTB), Government of Pakistan

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad, Mohammad Abbas Baloch, has directed administration of respective districts to collect the details of the properties of Evacuee Property Trust board (EPTB), Government of Pakistan.The commissioner, while presiding over a meeting of the Board held here at his office on Wednesday has informed that directives have been issued to concerned district administration in this regard.

Deputy Commissioners of respective districts have also been directed for the coordination with the EPTB.

The meeting was attended by the Chairman EPTB Dr. Aamer Ahmed, Director Administration Rasheed Ahmed Tunio and other officials of the Trust Board. The chairman EPTB while addressing the meeting emphasized on the participants that properties of the trust should be identified and handing over of the same to unconcerned persons, must be avoided. The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar briefed the participants regarding EPTB properties in the Hyderabad District.

